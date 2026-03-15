4-star SG Aiden Derkack released from Providence, reopening recruitment

Aiden Derkack, a four-star shooting guard in the 2026 class, has received his release from Providence and will reopen his recruitment, he told Rivals.

The Friars will reportedly part ways with head coach Kim English at the end of the season.

Derkack committed to Providence in October and signed with the program in November.

The 6-foot-5 senior out of Spire Academy (OH) is the No. 66 overall recruit in the 2026 class, per the Rivals Industry Ranking. He’s also the No. 17 ranked shooting guard and the No. 4 player in Ohio.

The Colonia, New Jersey native originally chose PC over Dayton and USC, but also received offers Villanova, VCU, Indiana, Maryland, Oklahoma State, Xavier, and several others.

Derkack Scouting Report

Rivals National Recruiting Analyst Jamie Shaw evaluated Derkack this summer:

“Derkack is a jack-of-all-trades type of wing,” Shaw wrote. “Someone who puts their fingerprints on many aspects of an outcome. For starters, the 6-foot-6 wing plays hard and has a natural feel. He is comfortable attacking from the wing, getting teammates involved, and also defending multiple positions. He will need to work on his shooting consistency, but he limits turnovers and puts the ball in advantageous situations.”