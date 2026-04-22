4-star SG Christian Gibson decommits from UCF

Tennessee Collegiate Academy four-star shooting guard Christian Gibson has decommitted from UCF, according to OG6 Sports Management.

Gibson was pledged to the Knights since Sept. 20, 2025 and was one of two commits in the class for head coach Johnny Dawkins and Co. Earlier this week, OG6 Sports Management welcomed former UCF general manager Chris Washington as its new President of Basketball Operations.

Gibson is the No. 84 overall prospect and No. 21 shooting guard in the 2026 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He’s also the No. 2 recruit in Tennessee.

He chose the Knights early on in his process and also held offers from the likes of Ole Miss, Houston, Virginia Tech and TCU. Originally from Houston, he finished his prep career in Tennessee.

“I would say my game is simple, trying to get to my spots,” Gibson previously told Rivals. “Everything I try to do is within three dribbles. It’s a lot of thriving with my pull-up and getting to my spots off the dribble. I watch a lot of players like Luka Doncic, how he uses his body and pace to get to his spots. I also like how Shai Gilgeous-Alexander uses his shoulders.”

Orlando Oak Hill Academy three-star point guard Donovan Williams is now the lone high school commit in UCF’s 2026 class. The Knights have been very active in the Transfer Portal, adding six transfers this month, including power forward Lewis Walker, shooting guard Mister Dean and small forward Jason Asemota.

Scout’s Take on Christian Gibson

Rivals National Scout Jamie Shaw previously wrote this of Gibson after watching him play at the CIBA Fall Showcase in October:

“Gibson plays a smooth game. Never seeming to get rushed, the strong-framed, 6-foot-4 shooting guard got to his spots at each level of the half-court and was able to consistently make shots. He had one finish at the rim, where he took off from a drop-step and finished with two hands over the opposing team’s big man. It was impressive athleticism. But most of his buckets came from either catch-and-shoot threes or one or two-dribble pull-ups in the mid-range. The UCF signee at Memphis (TN) Tennessee Prep has a very intriguing scoring arsenal.”