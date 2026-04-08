4-star SG Herly Brutus, former LSU signee, commits to Butler

Umatilla (Fla.) Villages Charter School four-star shooting guard Herly Brutus was released from his signing with LSU earlier on Tuesday. It didn’t take long for him to find his next home.

Brutus has committed to Butler, Rivals’ Joe Tipton confirms.

Brutus is ranked as the No. 119 overall player in the 2026 class, according to Rivals Industry Ranking, an equally weighted average that utilizes all three major recruiting services. He’s also the No. 24-ranked shooting guard and No. 21 recruit in the Sunshine State.

Originally set to head to Baton Rouge, Brutus committed to LSU back in September and signed with the SEC program. LSU then fired former head coach Matt McMahon and hired Will Wade. Brutus opted to re-open things and look elsewhere.

“I chose LSU because it felt like home away from home,” he told Rivals’ Joe Tipton at the time of his commitment. “I developed more comfortability with the staff at LSU. Also has a large creole population, and they are descendants of Haiti, so I feel my mom and family will be able to blend in and find comfort, because of our first language.”

He now becomes the lone 2026 commit for Butler and new head coach Ronald Nored, who replaces Thad Matta. Brutus previously accrued offers from Gonzaga, Kansas State, Dayton, Saint Louis, USF and others.

The 6-foot-5 scorer was named to Florida’s Class 3A All-State Tournament after averaging 14.0 points and 6.0 rebounds a contest as a junior.

In the PRO16 League for Tre Mann Elite prior to his senior year, he averaged 15.5 points, seven rebounds, two assists and shot 48.6 percent from the floor.

Rivals’ Keegan Pope contributed to this story.