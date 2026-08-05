4-star SG Kamari Whyte commits to Georgia Tech

Kamari Whyte, a four-star shooting guard in the 2027 class, has committed to Georgia Tech, he told Rivals.

The 6-foot-5 rising senior out of Blair Academy (NJ) picked the Yellow Jackets after receiving offers from the likes of Marquette, Virginia Tech, and others.

Whyte is ranked as the No. 89 overall prospect in the 2027 class, according to the Rivals’ Top-150 Player Rankings. He’s also the No. 21 ranked shooting guard.

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Whyte on his commitment to Georgia Tech

Kamari Whyte discussed his decision to choose Tech with Rivals.

“I decided to commit to Georgia Tech because they’ve took pride in making sure I’m a priority for them since they’ve seen me play and it just felt like home. The visit was great. Everything feel natural.

I just feel like they can turn Georgia Tech into a winning program with the staff they have now. With coach (Scott) Cross coming from Troy, he’s won there and I feel like they are are gonna roll me out and make me a top kid for them!”

In his own words, what type of player is Georgia Tech getting in Whyte?

“I’m just a dog. I play aggressive on defense and offense. I really get downhill with ease and can hit the middy pretty well. I’m a combo guard who does it all!”

He has a message for Georgia Tech fans.

“You guys are getting a dog who’s here to win and keep winning #stingem”

Whyte becomes Georgia Tech’s first commitment to their 2027 class.