4-star SG Kayden Allen receives release from Cincinnati, reopening recruitment

Kayden Allen, a four-star shooting guard in the 2026 class, has received his release from Cincinnati and will reopen his recruitment, he told Rivals.

The Bearcats parted ways with head coach Wes Miller on Friday, prompting Allen to re-evaluate his options.

The 6-foot-5 senior out of Long Island Lutheran (NY) is ranked as the No. 47 overall in the 2026 class, according to the Rivals’ Top-150. He’s also the No. 14 ranked shooting guard in the class and the No. 5 player in the state of New York.

Allen committed to Cincy in October and signed with the program in November.

Prior to choosing the Bearcats, he considered offers from Ole Miss, Georgia Tech, and Cal.

Rivals’ Jamie Shaw evaluated Allen this summer and had this to say about his game:

Kayden Allen has a feel for putting the ball in the basket. He has a sturdy frame with great length. He needs to continue working through his balance points, getting his shot trajectory more consistent.

…he gets to his spots, especially in the mid range. Allen’s shot can flatten out the further away he gets from the basket, and it has a tendency to stick with him, but when he gets rolling he is capable of putting numbers on the board.