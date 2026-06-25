4-star TE Anthony Cartwright III to commit live with Rivals this weekend

Detroit Country Day four-star tight end Anthony Cartwright III will indeed make his commitment this Sunday, June 28. He’ll announce his decision live on the Rivals YouTube channel.

The 6-foot-4.5, 235-pounder has had his sights set on a summer pledge. This weekend, he’ll choose between five finalists: LSU, Miami, Michigan, Michigan State and Oregon.

Cartwright is the No. 346 overall prospect and No. 18 TE in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He’s also the No. 8 recruit in the state of Michigan.

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After logging his official visits, Cartwright has seen what he needs to see and is ready to come off the board. Oregon got him over to Eugene for his final OV over the weekend and it’s the Ducks that are currently trending, per the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine.

“It was great,” Cartwright said of his trip to Oregon when speaking with Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong. “The opportunity to play with and for people whether it’s within the football program or outside of the program excites me because everybody in Eugene wants to reach that ultimate goal which is winning the Natty, and being a part of that would be special.”

In-state schools still swinging for Cartwright

For a while, it looked like it was going to be tough to pull Cartwright out of The Great Lakes State. Both the Wolverines and Spartans have been pushing heavily to land the blue-chipper. Cartwright is a Michigan State legacy.

“I’ve been around Michigan State a lot of my life, so the campus wasn’t really new,” Cartwright told SpartanMag following his OV to East Lansing. “My dad always tells me anytime I have a question, I can ask him, because he’s an alumnus there. It was pretty cool being able to put on the uniform and walk around the stadium to get that experience that I’ve seen for as long as I can remember, for real.”

Michigan has continued to up its standing with Cartwright, too. He’s continued to get familiar with Kyle Whittingham and the new staff in Ann Arbor.

“They do a lot with tight ends, so I feel like that really fits my playstyle, and I’ll be able to excel in their scheme,” Cartwright told The Wolverine last month.

This weekend, one school will be greeted with good news from one of the top tight end recruits in the nation.