4-star TE Grant Haviland commits to Vanderbilt over loaded field

Milton (Ga.) tight end Grant Haviland worked through his process, and it led him to Nashville.

After narrowing his list to Clemson, Georgia, Ohio State, Tennessee and Vanderbilt, the four-star prospect committed to Clark Lea and the Commodores, giving the SEC program a major win.

“I made the call last Thursday to Coach Lea and let him know my decision,” Haviland told Rivals.

Relationships set Vanderbilt apart.

“I’ve had a relationship with Coach Flaherty and Coach Lea for a while. They know me well. I camped there going into my sophomore year, and Coach Lea offered me then. That’s really where it started. I’ve gotten to know them as people, not just coaches, and they’ve shown me a lot.”

That March 19 visit proved pivotal.

“Early on, Vanderbilt wasn’t at the very top for me,” he said. “They were in my top five, but not at the top.

“That visit made a big difference. They hit on everything we were looking for. I went on three more visits after that, and I still had that same feeling about Vanderbilt. That’s when I knew it was home.”

Haviland took time to be sure, but didn’t feel the need to wait long.

“I felt pretty confident about Vanderbilt last week,” he said. “I took a little more time, talked it through, and realized there was no reason to wait.”

Haviland is excited about the future in Nashville

The direction of the program also stood out.

“I see what Coach Lea is building,” Haviland said. “You can see the culture changing and how the program is on the come up.”

That spring visit helped bring everything together.

“My visit really opened my eyes,” he said. “I felt the culture, I liked the offense and I could see how I fit and how I would be developed.

“Vanderbilt offers a great education too. That’s something you can’t pass up.”

The staff’s reaction confirmed the decision.

“When I told Coach Lea, he was super excited,” Haviland said. “He feels like I’m a big commitment for Vanderbilt and is excited about the future.

“Coach Beck was fired up about having me in his offense. It was an exciting moment for all of us.”

Haviland, ranked No. 262 in the Rivals Industry Ranking, now gives Vanderbilt a key piece at tight end — and a prospect fully bought into the program’s direction.