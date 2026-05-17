4-star Theo Edema, 7-foot center, commits to St. John's and reclassifies

Theo Edema, a four-star center in the 2027 class, has committed to St. John’s and will reclassify to 2026, he told Rivals.

The 7-footer out of Cushing Academy (MA) chose the Red Storm over a final group of Stanford, Maryland, and BYU. He also received offers from programs like Auburn, Creighton, Syracuse and others.

Edema is ranked as the No. 33 overall player in the 2027 class, according to Rivals’ Top-150 Player Rankings. He’s the No. 5 ranked center and the No. 1 player in Massachusetts.

His ranking will now be re-evaluated with his move into the 2026 class.

Edema on his commitment to St. John’s

Theo Edema discussed his decision to choose St. John’s with Rivals.

“It was the coaching, culture and opportunity. Coach P has proven to develop players into the next level and also he has won on the highest level. I also felt that the whole coaching staff believe in me and will make me better.”

What stood out to him about the opportunity to play for Rick Pitino?

“I can learn so much from a Hall of Fame coach like Coach Pitino, especially about leadership, discipline, preparation, and what it takes to win consistently. He’s coached at every level and has helped a lot of players reach their full potential. Being around someone with that experience pushes you to improve every day and learn how to approach the game like a professional.”

Edema believes he will fit right in with the Johnnies play style.

“I think my game will fit because I play hard on both ends of the floor, competing, and making winning plays. I also think my versatility and willingness to defend, run the floor, and make plays for my teammates can help me succeed in the style of play.”