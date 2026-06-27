4-star WR Alvin Mosley commits to Ole Miss: 'I'm excited about joining a team that has potential to win it all'

Ole Miss is stacking talent in its 2027 recruiting class.

The Rebels’ newest addition is four-star WR Alvin Mosley, who committed on Saturday after wrapping up official visits to Oxford and also Fayetteville.

Ole Miss has been setting the pace in the multi-sport athlete’s recruitment for months.

After a historic season last year, Mosley is ready to ride the Rebels’ momentum for many seasons to come.

“The relationships I have with the staff,” he told Rivals, on what drove his commitment. “I’m excited about joining a team that has the potential to win it all for many years to come.”

Mosley officially visited Ole Miss earlier this month and has been a priority target for position coach L’Damian Washington.

“They separated themselves by staying active, showing up to multiple games,” Mosley said. “They created a family setting, by just being present a lot in my recruitment.”

The Rivals Industry Ranking No. 26 WR from Rosharon (Texas) Almeta Crawford accounted for 67 receptions for 1,138 yards and 20 touchdowns as a junior. He averaged 17 yards per catch and finished with north of 1,700 all-purpose yards for the Chargers.

Mosley is also a gifted hooper. He averaged 14.6 points per game, along with 4.5 rebounds, 3.2 steals, and 2.5 assists, leading Crawford to the state championship game this past season.