4-star WR Amare Patterson commits to North Carolina after Tar Heels make late recruiting push

North Carolina entered Amare Patterson‘s recruitment late — very late.

It didn’t matter.

Just weeks after offering the four-star wide receiver from Bluffton (S.C.), Bill Belichick and the Tar Heels completed one of the more impressive late recruiting wins of the cycle, landing Patterson over a host of national programs.

The foundation for the commitment started with an old teammate.

Patterson’s connection to North Carolina began through former Bluffton teammate Carnell Warren, now a freshman in Chapel Hill. Warren spoke highly of the program and alerted the coaching staff about Patterson, helping spark a recruitment that quickly gained momentum.

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North Carolina wasted little time acting.

“They offered me the same day,” Patterson told Rivals. “They were like, ‘Bro, you’ve got to take an OV, so I went down there, and they recruited me hard ever since.”

Patterson was scheduled to take an official visit to LSU that weekend (May 29), but he was in Chapel Hill instead.

That visit proved to be the turning point.

“They treated me so well,” he said. “All the players treated me like I was already on the team. It was just a brotherhood. They kept in contact with me after the visit, added me to group chats and made me feel like I belonged.”

Playing for Bill Belichick was a factor in Patterson’s decision

Florida, Georgia, LSU, and South Carolina were all under consideration at different points. Earlier this week, he finalized his decision to be a Tar Heel.

The head coach was a big part of it.

“My confidence in North Carolina only grew after spending time around Coach Belichick and the staff. It feels good to play for a proven winner. I feel like they’re doing something special over there, and I want to be a part of it.

“Coach Belichick is a proven winner. He keeps a laid-back demeanor, but he coaches with intensity and stays fully engaged on the field.

Outside of Belichick, North Carolina has a lot to offer.

“The brotherhood, the coaches and what they’ve got going on all were part of the decision,” he said. “Everybody is relatable, and they treated me like I was home even before they really knew me.”

Warren started it all, and his influence also remained significant throughout the process.

“He was one of the main reasons. He told me, ‘Let’s build something special,’ and I was with it.”