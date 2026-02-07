4-star WR Amare Patterson has official visits locked in with two SEC programs

Ridgeland (S.C.) Bluffton four-star wide receiver Amare Patterson has made it well-known that Florida and Georgia are at the top of his recruitment.

Both the Gators and Bulldogs have made their fair share of impressions on the rising pass-catcher. He’s already spent plenty of time in both Gainesville and Athens. That will continue as he works towards making a decision.

Patterson has already locked in official visits to both SEC programs. He’ll take his OV to Georgia on the weekend of May 16. Florida will get him in for an OV on June 11.

“Florida and Georgia are back and forth with me,” Patterson told Rivals’ Chad Simmons last month. “Both coaching staffs are competing to see who can recruit me the hardest. Every day, they hit me up.”

Last weekend, Patterson was in Athens for Georgia’s latest junior day. UGA receivers coach James Coley continues to build a strong bond with the blue-chipper.

“Coach Coley has been coming hard,” Patterson said. “He was in to see me on Wednesday, and I like him a lot. He’s telling me that if I want to get developed as a man and an athlete, then Georgia is the place to be. The staff, the atmosphere and their development really stand out. They’re up there for me.”

Despite the new staff taking over in Gainesville, Patterson’s interest in Florida hasn’t slumped. He knows that he likes The Swamp and UF continues to prioritize the Palmetto State native.

“The old staff was on me hard, and the new staff has jumped in the same way,” Patterson said. “They are on me heavy. They’re telling me I’m the guy for them and that they want me. I talk to Coach Davis, Coach McKnight and some other coaches — they’re definitely up there for me.”

Patterson is the No. 289 overall prospect and No. 37 WR in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He’s also the No. 7 recruit in South Carolina.

Florida currently has the slight edge, according to the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine. The likes of Tennessee, Florida State and Vanderbilt also hope to remain in the mix as Patterson whittles down his list of top programs.

As a junior in 2025, Patterson found the end zone 10 times. His Bluffton squad won seven games last season and will be poised for a big 2026 campaign.