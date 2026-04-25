4-star WR Anthony Jennings is a Gator: 'Coach Sumrall is going to get Florida back to the top'

Anthony Jennings is off the board.

The South Florida standout has committed to Florida, giving the new staff a dynamic playmaker after a recruitment that pushed close to 40 offers. Florida made its move early, and never let up on the No. 204 prospect in the Rivals300.

“They got on me right away, when the new staff came in,” Jennings told Rivals. “The old staff recruited me hard too, then as soon as Coach Sumrall got there, they were texting me, calling me… it was just the way they recruited me… they made me feel special.”

That early push carried over once Jennings made it to campus, where everything clicked.

“As soon as I set foot on campus for that Junior Day with the new staff, I felt the love,” he said. “Just seeing new things and being there for the first time with them, I fell in love with it.”

Relationships ultimately separated Florida from the rest of his options. Jennings pointed to the full staff’s involvement — not just his position coach — as a major factor in his decision.

“It takes a whole village to develop a kid,” he said. “It’s not just my receiver coach (Marcus Davis) hitting me up. The head coach, the whole staff — even coaches on the other side of the ball — they all reached out. It felt like the whole program wanted me.”

That feeling, combined with scheme fit and development, made Florida the clear choice.

“I love the offense and what they do,” Jennings said. “I feel like I can come in and dominate in that system. Coach Faulkner runs a great offense, I know I have a chance to make an impact as a freshman and it is a great fit for me.

Florida is where Jennings wants to be

Jennings grew up a Miami fan, but he kept an open mind throughout the process, and that allowed Florida to take control.

“I just wanted to see something different,” he said. “Florida gave me that, and it just felt like home. The people there made it easy for me. I think everyone knows that I have been loving Florida, so I was ready to make it official.”

The turning point came early in January.

“That visit set it off,” Jennings said. “I was with Coach Napier the day before he got fired, and I had my concerns about Florida then. After visiting in January, getting to know the new staff, and seeing what their plan is, I knew it.

“These last few months have shown me this is home.”

Now committed, Jennings is bought into the direction of the program and what’s ahead.

“I’m looking forward to where this program is going,” he said. “I want to be a part of it. Coach Sumrall is going to get Florida back to the top. I know the coaches are going to take care of me and develop me on and off the field.”