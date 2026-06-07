4-star WR Cam Wade commits to Virginia Tech

Leesburg (Va.) Loudoun Sports Academy four-star wide receiver Cam Wade has committed to Virginia Tech, according to Rivals’ Pete Nakos.

Wade chose the Hokies over Maryland and Florida State. He took his official visit to Blacksburg this weekend.

He is the No. 361 overall prospect and No. 51 WR in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He’s also the No. 8 recruit in Virginia.

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James Franklin and the new-look VT staff are rolling on the recruiting trail this summer and they’ve now added another coveted playmaker to the fold. Wade returned to VT this weekend and is now set to stay in the Old Dominion at the next level. He had previously set a July 1 commitment date but isn’t opting to waste any more time with his decision.

“They just started pushing hard. Once I moved to Virginia, things really changed. We feel like it’s a perfect fit, so I can’t wait to get there on my visit,” Wade told Rivals’ Chad Simmons earlier this month.

Wade becomes commit No. 20 for the ACC program, adding to a haul that ranks inside the top 25 of the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings.

This story will be updated with more information.