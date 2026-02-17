4-star WR Cam Wade down to four schools

The Bluegrass is chock-full of impressive prospects in the 2027 cycle and Paducah Tilghman (Ky.) four-star wide receiver Cam Wade is now one of the best.

After accruing a slew of big-time offers, the 5-foot-11, 165-pounder has now whittled his list of top schools down to four: Florida State, Louisville, LSU and Maryland.

Wade is the No. 235 overall prospect and No. 29 WR in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He’s also the No. 5 recruit in Kentucky.

Last cycle, Louisville signed Paducah Tilghman four-star offensive tackle Jarvis Strickland. The Cardinals have Vince Marrow leading the charge for Wade and he continues to give the local ACC program a hard look.

At the end of January, he was in Tallahassee to get a look at Florida State. He spent time around head coach Mike Norvell and receivers coach Tim Harris Jr. during the Seminoles’ junior day weekend.

As a junior for Tilghman, Wade hauled in 53 receptions and turned them into 821 yards and 14 touchdowns. He also returned two punts for scores and had a pair of pick-sixes on defense. Last season, the Blue Tornado went 14-2 and finished as the No. 15 team in the commonwealth, per the Rivals Composite Rankings.

Last spring, Wade, who was previously at East Nashville Magnet School in Tennessee, emerged as a top pass-catcher at Under Armour’s Nashville camp. He drew high praise from Rivals’ Director of Scouting and Rankings Charles Power:

“We didn’t see a wide receiver create more separation than Cam Wade. The speedster stacked defensive backs off the line of scrimmage at will with a quick burst and wiggle off the line of scrimmage. Wade won the majority of 1-on-1 reps we saw him take. In most cases, the defensive back was completely out of phase early within the route. The 5-foot-11, 165-pounder can continue improving his play strength, but the dynamic ability was on display.”