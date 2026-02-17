4-star WR Damani Warren sets Texas A&M official visit

Las Vegas Arbor View four-star wide receiver Damani Warren is one of the next best prospects set to come out of the Sin City. The 6-foot-4, 210-pounder is the No. 3 recruit in Nevada in the 2027 cycle.

He’s being courted by some of the usual suspects out West, but there’s also an SEC flavor to his recruitment. Texas A&M is the reason for that.

Head coach Mike Elko and his staff have shown that they love heading West to find top talent. Their previous two classes have featured myriad Golden State stars. The Aggies would love to add Warren to their 2027 class.

On Tuesday, the blue-chipper announced via X that he’ll be back in College Station for an official visit on the weekend of June 5.

USC has appeared to be the top contender in Warren’s process thus far. He originally hails from Los Angeles. Oregon is firmly in the mix heading into the spring, too. A&M is among the programs trying to lure him away from the Big Ten schools.

Warren visited A&M during the 2025 season and he told Rivals’ Adam Gorney that it was the best game environment he experienced to that point. The Aggies always make great impressions and they will get a chance to impress Warren again in a few months.

“They treated me like a commit with a lot of hospitality,” Warren said after his first trip to the Lone Star State. “They had a lot of good recruits there and a lot of good receiver recruits there. I felt the brotherhood. All the players were excited to be there. They’re all in-tune. It was good and I liked it a lot.”

Warren is the No. 239 overall prospect and No. 30 WR in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies.

A&M off to great start in 2027 cycle

The Aggies already have 10 commits in their 2027 class — all are four-stars, too. The secondary room looks like it’ll be loaded in College Station.

Hampton (Ga.) four-star safety Kamarui Dorsey is Rivals’ No. 12 overall prospect and top-ranked safety. Waxahachie (Texas) four-star safety JayQuan Snell is the No. 3 safety in the Rivals300. Baltimore St. Frances Academy four-star cornerback Raylaun Henry and Valdosta (Ga.) Lowndes four-star quarterback Jayce Johnson are also top-75 recruits.

That’s just the tip of the iceberg. The full haul thus far — which ranks No. 4 in the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings — can be seen here.