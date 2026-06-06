4-star WR Demare Dezeurn decommits from Oklahoma

Four-star Westlake (Calif.) wide receiver Demare Dezeurn has decommitted from Oklahoma, he tells Rivals.

Dezeurn had been pledged to the Sooners since September, when he chose them over offers from USC, Nebraska, Michigan, Texas Tech and a host of other programs. However, other schools have remained in contact with him since that initial commitment, pushing to get him on campus for an official visit this summer.

One of the schools, Cal, is expected to host him this weekend. According to SoonerScoop’s Parker Thune, that visit caused a breakdown in communication between the two parties that ultimately led to his departure from the Sooners’ class as they pursue other targets.

The 5-foot-11, 170-pounder is coming off a terrific junior season at Palisades (Calif.), where he hauled in 64 catches for 1,372 yards and 21 touchdowns — scoring nearly every third time he touched the ball.

Westlake will be his third high school in as many years, as he was a standout as a freshman at Bishop Alemany, catching more than 60 passes for over 1,000 yards across his first two seasons.

Cal looking to pounce on Dezeurn

Dezeurn is the No. 141 overall prospect in the 2027 class, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, an equally weighted average that utilizes all three major recruiting services.

He also ranks as the country’s No. 23 wide receiver and No. 14 player in the Golden State.

With him out of the class, the Sooners are down to a pair of wide receiver commits: four-star Greydon Howell and three-star Tra’Von Hall.

As for the Golden Bears, they’re looking to pair him with his high school teammate, four-star wideout Charles Davis, in Berkeley. Cal has been aggressively recruiting in-state prospects in its first year under new coach Tosh Lupoi.

“Every kid in California right now is looking at Cal,” one source told Rivals’ Adam Gorney earlier this week. “Tosh has done a great job trying to wrangle the state as best as they can.”

Cal’s class ranks No. 21 nationally and No. 4 in the ACC, headlined by Davis and fellow blue-chippers Rahzario Edwards, Troy Bowens, Duvay Williams, Myles Baker, Elyjah Staples and Dane Weber. Each of the seven hail from inside the state’s borders.