4-star WR Jabari Watkins commits to Arkansas

Arkansas landed one of its biggest commitments of the cycle. Four-star wide receiver Jabari Watkins committed to Ryan Silverfield and the Razorbacks after taking his official visit to Fayetteville over the weekend.

The Thomasville (Ga.) Thomas County Central standout ranks as the No. 150 prospect in the Rivals300 and chose Arkansas over Louisville, Georgia and Georgia Tech.

Watkins finished his recruitment with close to 40 offers.

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Arkansas re-offered Watkins in February and immediately made him a priority.

“They’ve been texting me and staying in contact with me since they re-offered,” Watkins told Rivals. “The coaches have been consistent and shown a lot of interest in me.”

One relationship stood above the rest.

“Me and Coach Smith have been close since he came to Arkansas. We have a great connection, and he is a great coach. That relationship was important.”

That connection helped Arkansas separate itself from a talented group of contenders.

When it came time to make a decision, Watkins pointed to three factors.

“The culture, the family atmosphere and how they are all in on me,” Watkins said. “Those three things were very important in my commitment.”

The official visit only strengthened those feelings.

Watkins had visited Fayetteville before, but the weekend gave him another opportunity to spend time with the staff, players and program.

“I’ve been to Fayetteville twice. You wouldn’t think Fayetteville would be that nice, but it really is. It’s a very nice place with a great environment.”

Watkins also believes Arkansas is headed in the right direction under Silverfield.

“I think Coach Silverfield and the staff can change the program around,” Watkins said. “With me coming in next year, I think we’re going to accomplish a lot and help take Arkansas to another level.”

The commitment gives Arkansas another major addition at a premium position and continues the momentum generated by a successful official visit weekend.



