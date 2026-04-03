4-star WR Jaden Upshaw locks in commitment date

Leesburg (Ga.) four-star wide receiver Jaden Upshaw will make his college commitment on April 15, he tells Rivals’ Hayes Fawcett.

Among the final contenders are Alabama, Florida, Miami and Texas A&M — narrowing down from a list that included more than 25 Power 4 offers over the past two years. He is fresh off a visit to Miami earlier this week, and is also expected to be at Alabama next week, potentially the final visit before his decision is made.

Three schools have been the main contenders with two weeks until he announces.

“I’ll say Texas A&M, Florida, and Miami are the ones standing out right now,” he told AggiesToday’s Jaxson Callaway last month.

A major factor in the Aggies being a contender is his relationship with Holmon Wiggins, as well as the program’s success under Mike Elko, including a run to the College Football Playoff last year.

“I feel like Coach Elko is building a national championship team,” Upshaw recently told Rivals’ Chad Simmons. “He’s got the coaches and playmakers. They’re about to make a run.”

Florida schools pushing to land Upshaw, nation’s No. 5 WR

He is expected to be at Miami this weekend for their annual pool party event, as the Hurricanes look to make a big late push to land the Peach State Playmaker. Like with Texas A&M, he loves the direction he is seeing for the program with Mario Cristobal in charge.

“I was definitely impressed,” he told CaneSport’s EJ Holland last month. “I went out there and watched them play against Florida, and the atmosphere was different. I like the offense. Malachi Toney played a huge factor. He played almost everything. I liked seeing that.”

As for the Gators, new head coach Jon Sumrall has quickly made an impression on Upshaw after he visited in January.

“It’s a great guy,” Upshaw told GatorsOnline. “He came up to me and was like, ‘I’m glad you came out here.’ Energetic as I don’t know what. He ‘s definitely a very cool guy. … I’ve heard from a couple players he’s challenging. If something is wrong, he’s going to come to you and tell you what’s wrong. He’s going to be a hard coach when he needs to be.”

Over the course of his last two varsity seasons, Upshaw has hauled in 110 receptions for 1,744 yards and 19 touchdowns. Rivals ranks him as the No. 42 prospect and No. 5 wideout in the 2027 class.

