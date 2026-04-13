4-star WR Jaiden Kelly-Murray backs off pledge to South Carolina

Jaiden Kelly-Murray committed to South Carolina in March while on campus in Columbia. That happened on March 13, and on April 13, the four-star wide receiver out of Summerville (S.C.) Oceanside Collegiate Academy has decommitted.

“I feel like I rushed my decision a little, and committing early did not allow me to go through the recruiting process and get the full experience,” Kelly-Murray told Rivals.

Kelly-Murray was at Virginia Tech over the weekend, and his interest is “high” in the Hokies. There is some chatter about James Franklin‘s program now being the favorite, but the No. 202 prospect in the Rivals300 is not planning to rush this next decision.

“I am going to slow things down, take my visits and see how things play out,” he said. “It will be about taking my official visits first and making the best decision.”

Official visits to Virginia Tech (May 29), Illinois (June 5) and Wake Forest (June 11) are locked in. Colorado is another school in the mix that he visited earlier this spring.