4-star WR Jamarin Simmons commits to Clemson

Tallahassee (Fla.) Amos P. Godby four-star wide receiver Jamarin Simmons has committed to Clemson, according to Rivals’ Hayes Fawcett.

He chose the Tigers over a wave of other high-profile offers. Florida, Auburn and Nebraska were among others in pursuit.

Simmons is the No. 101 overall prospect and No. 19 WR in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He’s also the No. 12 recruit in Florida.

The 5-foot-11, 165-pounder was tabbed as a major priority for Dabo Swinney’s staff and they kept the foot on the gas in his recruitment. He took multiple trips to Death Valley and the ACC program has now landed the pass-catcher’s pledge.

“I’ve been to Clemson four times and it feels like home when I’m there,” Simmons previously told Rivals’ Chad Simmons in February. “The culture is right. It’s a great place, and the people make me comfortable. I love Coach Swinney too.”

It’s the second blue-chip commitment of the day for Clemson. Fairburn (Ga.) Creekside four-star running back Gary Walker also locked in with the Tigers this afternoon. He’s the No. 159 recruit and No. 8 RB in the nation.

“The consistency of the culture that has been established at Clemson is what separates Clemson. I started this recruiting process with a private, non-negotiable list,” Walker said. “This choice supports my non-negotiables list.”

Simmons is the second wide receiver to join the Clemson class, flanking Central (S.C.) DW Daniel four-star Trey Wimbley, the No. 38 player at the position this cycle.

There are now 10 total commits in the class that now ranks 14th nationally in the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings. That’s also good for the No. 2 spot in the ACC, just behind Miami.

Simmons impressed at Rivals Camp this spring

The stock of Simmons has been on the rise this spring. Back in February, he was dominant at the Rivals Camp in Miami and caught the attention of Scouting and Rankings Director Charles Power:

“Jamarin Simmons made a strong push as the top wide receiver at Rivals Camp Miami. The Tallahassee (Fla.) Godby consistently caught our attention during drills. Simmons moves with suddenness and gracefulness within his routes. He’s highly coordinated and effortlessly plucks the football with strong catching technique. Simmons was also highly competitive, taking perhaps the most reps of any top receiver on the day.”

This story will be updated.