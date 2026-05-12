4-star WR Javien Robinson commits to South Carolina: 'I'm shutting it down'

Javien Robinson didn’t need a long recruiting process with official visits like he once thought. The four-star wide receiver out of McKeesport (Pa.) has committed to South Carolina, choosing the Gamecocks over Rutgers and Syracuse.

“It came down to relationships,” Robinson told Rivals. “The relationship with my family and the relationships I built with the whole coaching staff… that was the biggest thing that put South Carolina on top.”

South Carolina entered the race late, but once the Gamecocks got involved, they changed everything.



“They came a little late. They offered in February. We started talking, but as soon as I stepped on campus in April, it felt like I was meant to be there.

“That first visit was huge for me. When I got down there, everything just stood out — the campus, the facilities, the way they do things. “It stands out from other places I’ve been. It was different.”

The staff quickly turned up the pressure.

“As soon as they saw my interest and I took the visit, they turned things up,” Robinson said. “Coach Mike Furrey has made multiple trips to see me, and that has meant a lot to me. He even went out of his way to show how much he valued and saw me on his wife’s birthday. He has shown me how South Carolina really wants me.”

The staff and environment put the Gamecocks on top

That effort helped separate South Carolina from the rest.

“The relationship I built with Coach Furrey, Coach Beamer and the whole staff happened fast,” he said.

“That really stood out. I love Coach Furrey, and I like Coach Beamer a lot. He’s a player’s coach. “He stays active all over practice, holds guys accountable and makes sure everyone stays locked in.”

The culture checked out too.

“It’s a hard-fought program,” he said. “You’re going against the best every week in the SEC, and that’s what I want. Coach Beamer has a great class coming in, and it is only getting better.”

Development and opportunity were key factors.

“The chance to play early and show my talent — that’s big for me too. I get to play on the big stage in the SEC, and I see a great opportunity.”

In the end, Robinson didn’t feel the need to drag things out. He knew he was ready.

“I thought I might wait it out, but if you know where you’re going, just get it done,” he said. “If I commit, I’m shutting it down. I have locked in my commitment.”