4-star WR Khalil Taylor names top six schools

Contenders have emerged for Pittsburgh Pine-Richland four-star wide receiver Khalil Taylor and he cemented them on Friday afternoon.

Taylor told Rivals’ Hayes Fawcett that Colorado, Georgia, Nebraska, Ohio State, Penn State and Syracuse are his top six schools. He decommitted from Penn State in October.

The 5-foot-11, 180-pounder is the No. 73 overall prospect and No. 16 WR in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He’s also the No. 3 player in Pennsylvania.

We already have an idea of where Taylor will be visiting across the next few months, too. He’s got a spring trip to Nebraska set for March 7 and has already set official visits with Colorado (May 15), Georgia (May 29), PSU (June 5) and Syracuse (June 19).

Taylor made an early pledge to Penn State but backed off during his junior season as the tenure of longtime head coach James Franklin came to an end. With Matt Campbell now in charge, there’s plenty of restored hope in Happy Valley and the Nittany Lions remain in the mix for the in-state pass-catcher.

“I mean, the love man. I love this new staff,” Taylor told Blue and White Illustrated’s Ryan Snyder after visiting PSU for junior day last month. “They are very caring, and they bring a different type of energy. I asked some players about the new staff and they said they love them as well. Like, they are super hyped for this season.”

PSU remains in the lead group for Taylor, but others are charging. Georgia just went into the Keystone State and landed a commitment from Five-Star Plus+ running back Kemon Spell, the top-ranked RB in the cycle. Spell is also a former PSU commit.

“What excites me is (Georgia) really noticing my talents and making me a top target in this process and how much of a winning program it is and knowing they want me to be a part of that is a blessing,” Taylor told Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong earlier this month. He visited Athens in January.

Colorado isn’t always first to the party in high school recruitments but Deion Sanders and Co. do often hold early official visit weekends. They’ll get the first crack with Taylor in mid-May.

“Man just getting the opportunity to be recruited by Coach Prime thats a blessing!” Taylor told Wiltfong.

The blue-chip pass-catcher will continue to hone in on his top six as he heads into the spring. A trip to Lincoln to see the Huskers is now on deck. Tim Verghese of Inside Nebraska has more here.