4-star WR Landon Blum commits to Penn State

Woodbine (Iowa) four-star wide receiver Landon Blum has committed to Penn State, according to Rivals’ Hayes Fawcett.

He chose the Nittany Lions over a slew of Midwest suitors including Iowa State, Iowa, Minnesota and Kansas State.

Blum is the No. 202 overall prospect and No. 26 WR in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He’s also the top-ranked recruit in Iowa.

The 6-foot-4, 210-pounder was once a heavy lean to Matt Campbell and Iowa State. But once Campbell departed Ames for Happy Valley, Blum quickly became a top PSU target and he’s now set to head to the Keystone State at the next level.

Blum is visiting Penn State for the first time this weekend.

“I have a great relationship with the old ISU staff and new PSU staff right now,” he told Rivals’ Allen Trieu last month. “Really working on building that relationship with Coach Moore right now since he’s new to the program. He’s been great so far.”

Once ranked as a tight end prospect, Blum is being recruited by Penn State as a wideout. He’s the first blue-chipper to choose the Big Ten program this cycle and is commit No. 5 overall.

This story will be updated.