4-star WR Lawrence Britt commits to Missouri: 'It really felt like home'

Missouri landed one of its top receiver targets in Memphis (Tenn.) Lausanne Collegiate standout Lawrence Britt.

The four-star wide receiver, ranked No. 248 in the Rivals Industry Ranking, chose Missouri over Arkansas, Florida and Iowa after a recruitment that featured national attention and numerous scholarship offers.

Missouri’s push started early.

The Tigers became Britt’s second offer back in 2024, and that relationship never stopped growing.

“When they first offered, Coach Peeler told me he watched all 16 minutes of my film,” Britt told Rivals. “That was very impressive to me. He showed me right away that he was very interested in me, and that never changed.”

Over time, Missouri established itself as one of the schools to beat.

A trip to Columbia for the Kansas game helped change everything. That put the Tigers in contention. Britt has visited Columbia eight times and developed deep ties to both the program and the community.

“It’s a very alive environment. Everybody is supportive. The fans are really invested in the football program and they pour into it.”

Missouri remained a consistent presence throughout the process, but the official visit sealed the deal.

“This official visit was very important. We wanted to make sure everything was right and it was the right fit. Being there, it really felt like home.

“It came down to the people, the relationships and the development. Those are the main reasons I committed to Missouri. It is the best fit for me.”

The staff played a big role in Britt’s commitment

Wide receivers coach, Jacob Peeler is a big part of this decision.

“Just being with the best receiver coach in the nation played a big role,” Britt said. “It’s an honor to join that room. He coaches hard, he develops his players and I know he will be a great coach for me.”

Britt feels the same about head coach Eli Drinkwitz.

“I think Coach Drink is going to be one of the best when it’s all said and done,” Britt said. “His mindset is all about football and building you as a person. He runs a great offense, players play hard for him and he has Missouri playing great football.”

In the end, Missouri checked the boxes for Britt.

“I have family there, I have been there a lot, and it is just like home,” he said. “The coaches were a big part of my decision. They wanted me, they recruited me hard and on that official visit, I knew it was home.”