4-star WR Lawrence Britt sets pair of official visits

Memphis (Tenn.) Lausanne four-star wide receiver Lawrence Britt is one of the best in Tennessee in the 2027 cycle and he’s feeling coveted by myriad Power Four programs.

On Feb. 11, Britt took to social media to announce that he’s locked in a pair of official visits. He’s set to get to Clemson from May 29-31, then return to Missouri the following weekend from June 5-7.

According to the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine, Mizzou has the momentum with Britt heading into the spring. It recently got him to campus, went to Tennessee to visit Britt and is now set to have him in for an OV this summer.

Earlier this month, Rivals VP of Recruiting Steve Wiltfong logged a pick in favor of head coach Eli Drinkwitz and the Tigers landing the blue-chip pass-catcher.

“The relationships are what keeps me going back to Missouri,” Britt told Rivals’ Chad Simmons on Feb. 2 after returning for a junior day visit. “They’re a big factor in this process. This visit was more of us taking another step in the process. It was a great atmosphere, and it was great getting to talk a lot of ball with the offensive staff.”

Mizzou receivers coach Jacob Peeler continues to prioritize Britt. The SEC program looks to be in the driver’s seat right now.

“Coach Peeler pours into his guys a lot,” Britt said. “He really knows how to use the right personnel and develop his players — not just into football players, but into great men. He’s a great developer and a father figure to his players.”

Clemson hasn’t been mentioned as much in the race for Britt, but Dabo Swinney, Tyler Grisham and Co. have clearly made an impression, too. Grisham came to visit Britt last month. The likes of Miami, Florida State and Vanderbilt have also been in the mix early in his process.

Britt is the No. 118 overall prospect and No. 17 WR in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He’s also the No. 5 player in Tennessee.

As a junior for Lausanne, Britt hauled in 47 receptions for 825 yards and also had 300 rushing yards on 42 carries, notching 18 total touchdowns. He now works toward making a decision sometime before the beginning of his senior year.

“Education is huge for me. I want to thrive even if football doesn’t work out. Development is important too — who can help me reach my goals,” Britt previously told Rivals. “My parents trusting the coaches and the environment matters, and then it comes down to me feeling comfortable.”