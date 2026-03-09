4-star WR Lawrence Britt to visit Florida this week

Florida is getting Memphis Lausanne four-star wide receiver Lawrence Britt down to Gainesville for a spring visit on Tuesday, he announced via social media.

It’s an intriguing trip for Britt, who was re-offered by the new UF staff on Feb. 12. The Gators will look to up their standing with the rising pass-catcher as he continues to feel out who his top contenders are.

There is an SEC team currently trending, per the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine. Missouri has been all over Britt’s recruitment and he’ll be back in Columbia this coming weekend. Clemson has been thoroughly in the mix to this point, too. He’s locked in official visits to both programs early on.

Britt is the No. 219 overall prospect and No. 28 WR in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He’s also the No. 9 player in Tennessee.

As a junior for Lausanne, Britt hauled in 47 receptions for 825 yards and also had 300 rushing yards on 42 carries, notching 18 total touchdowns. He now works toward making a decision sometime before the beginning of his senior year.

“Education is huge for me. I want to thrive even if football doesn’t work out. Development is important too — who can help me reach my goals,” Britt previously told Rivals. “My parents trusting the coaches and the environment matters, and then it comes down to me feeling comfortable.”

Florida has two commits in 2027 class thus far

There’s some newfound recruiting momentum in Gainesville under new head coach Jon Sumrall. The Gators are at or near the top of plenty of blue-chip recruitments and they’re getting coveted targets on campus.

Early on, they have two commits in the mix: Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage four-star cornerback Amare Nugent and Centerburg (Ohio) three-star tight end Jackson Ballinger.