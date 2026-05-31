4-star WR Miguel Whitley commits to Ole Miss

New Orleans St. Augustine four-star wide receiver Miguel Whitley has committed to Ole Miss, per Rivals’ Hayes Fawcett.

He chose the Rebels over LSU in another big recruiting win for Pete Golding and Co. Tennessee and Arkansas were also in the mix for the coveted pass-catcher.

Whitley is the No. 205 overall prospect and No. 30 WR in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He’s also the No. 7 player in Louisiana.

Rivals ranks Whitley higher than other recruiting services. He checks in as the No. 66 recruit and No. 11 receiver in the recently-updated 2027 Rivals300.

The 5-foot-11.5, 185-pounder began to trend toward the Rebels earlier this month and he was back in town this weekend. He’s leaving the Magnolia State as the SEC program’s latest commitment.

“The official visit went great. It’s a lot of people from The Boot here, so I feel at home,” Whitley told Rivals’ Sam Spiegelman after going public with his pledge.

“When I went there, I met with DK (Metcalf), so just seeing that really opened my eyes … seeing the biggest of the biggest come from that school,” he said earlier this spring. “It’s like a blueprint.”

As a junior for St. Augustine, one of the top high school programs in The Boot, Whitley caught 46 passes for 869 yards and 14 touchdowns, according to MaxPreps. He’s gearing up for a monster senior campaign.

More on Ole Miss recruiting

Ole Miss is heating up on the trail heading into the summer and it now has 12 total commits. The class ranks inside the top 20 of the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings.

Ackerman (Miss.) Choctaw County four-star defensive lineman Ben’Jarvius Shumaker remains the class headliner, checking in as the No. 72 recruit and No. 7 DL in the nation. He’s been pledged since March 6.

Chattanooga (Tenn.) Baylor School four-star quarterback Keegan Croucher has been committed since October and remains in the fold despite the coaching changes in Oxford. Currently amidst a big weekend at the Elite 11 Finals, Croucher is the No. 13 QB in the cycle.

Along with Whitley, May has also brought the Rebels commitments from McKinney (Texas) Lewisville four-star cornerback Taelyn Mayo, Chicago Morgan Park four-star safety Darrell Mattison, St. Thomas More (Conn.) four-star EDGE Marvin Nguetsop, Baton Rouge (La.) Central three-star cornerback Mason Moore and Brentwood Academy three-star QB Crews Jenkins.