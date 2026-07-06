4-star WR Myles McAfee commits to Maryland: 'I know everybody, and it feels like home'

Maryland made the final impression, and it was enough to keep one of the state’s top playmakers home.

Four-star wide receiver Myles McAfee of Severn (Md.) Archbishop Spalding has committed to the Terrapins, choosing the hometown program over Virginia Tech.

The recruitment came down to the two regional powers, with Maryland hosting the talented pass catcher for his final official visit on June 19. Entering that weekend, the race was essentially even. By the time McAfee left College Park, the Terrapins had seized the momentum.

“After the Maryland visit, I just felt it,” McAfee told Rivals. “I felt at home. Virginia Tech was still there, but about three or four days before my decision, I was really set on Maryland. I was praying, thinking through all the pros and cons and where I could see myself, and Maryland eventually took it.”

Several factors separated the Terrapins from the Hokies.

“I’d say the family atmosphere, definitely. Knowing all my old teammates from high school are up there and my old head coach is at Maryland right now. The offense is already set in stone. I know what I’m coming into, and Maryland is also known for producing receivers.”

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Staying close to home also carried plenty of significance for the Maryland native.

“It obviously means a lot to me,” McAfee said. “I’m going to approach it the same way I would anywhere else, but staying home means a little more.”

McAfee loves the coaches he will play for at Maryland

Wide receivers coach Latrell Scott played a major role throughout the process, building a relationship that continued to strengthen with every visit.

“Coach Scott is a really, really good dude. He told me what he’s going to do for me, what the expectations are and where he sees me. Our relationship is really great. Every time I go up there, it’s all love. He always looks out for me.”

Head coach Mike Locksley‘s track record with offensive talent also stood out.

“Coach Locksley has built a family-oriented program, and that’s one of the biggest reasons I’m excited to play for him,” McAfee said.Family is his main thing, and even without football, he’ll still look out for you. Then you look at his offense. He came from Alabama, and he’s always been around great receivers. He knows what it looks like.”

McAfee has made numerous trips to College Park throughout his recruitment, making the campus feel increasingly familiar.

“It definitely feels like home. My old head coach is there, I’ve got a great relationship with him, my old quarterback is there, the starting safety, a new corner coming in. It’s just all love. I know everybody, and it feels like home.”