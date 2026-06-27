4-star WR Osani Gayles commits to Alabama: 'It’s definitely a championship environment'

Alabama has added an elite playmaker to its recruiting class in four-star wide receiver Osani Gayles.

The California native, who now stars at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., chose Alabama over Washington after also giving serious consideration to Tennessee and Stanford. Ranked No. 52 in the Rivals Industry Ranking, Gayles ultimately believed Tuscaloosa offered the best combination of culture, development and opportunity.

Alabama first entered the picture during a game-day visit last fall for the Crimson Tide’s showdown with Tennessee.

“That was my first time there, and they offered me on that visit,” Gayles told Rivals. “After seeing the game-day atmosphere and meeting Coach Shep (JaMarcus Shepard), it definitely sparked a huge interest in Alabama.”

[ $19.99 gets you a FULL year of On3 | Rivals national coverage ]

From that point forward, the relationship only strengthened. Gayles made four total trips to Tuscaloosa and left each visit more convinced that Alabama could be his future home.

“It’s definitely a championship environment,” he said. “You can feel how winning the program is as soon as you step on campus. They’re all about football, and they’re detailed with everything they do.”

Although former receivers coach JaMarcus Shephard initially built the relationship, new position coach Derrick Nix seamlessly carried it forward after joining the staff.

“As soon as Coach Nix got the job, he started recruiting me hard,” Gayles said. “He made me feel like a priority right away.

“The relationship has grown. I see him as a really good mentor. I feel like he can guide me not only in football and help develop me as a player, but also in life. Coach Nix was part of my decision.”

Head coach Kalen DeBoer also was.

“I like how detailed Coach DeBoer is with everything,” he said. “He has his own style, and I believe in what he’s doing with the program. I think he can get Alabama right back to where everybody expects it to be.”

Even with Washington pushing until the end, Gayles eventually felt Alabama separated itself after conversations with family and time spent reflecting on the decision.

“I went back and forth between Washington and Alabama before making my decision,” Gayles said. “It was hard, but after talking with my family, thinking about it and praying about it, I felt Alabama was the best place for me.

“It was about the culture of the team, my relationships with Coach Nix, Coach DeBoer and Coach Grubb, and the opportunity to come in and make an impact early.”

The chance to compete in the SEC also factored into his decision.

“To become the best version of yourself, you’ve got to play against the best competition,” Gayles said. “I don’t think you can beat the SEC when it comes to that.”