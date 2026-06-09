4-star WR Sean Green commits to Florida State: 'I felt like I was at home'

More than two months after privately committing to Florida State, Sean Green is finally ready to make it public.

The Kingsland (Ga.) Camden County standout announced his pledge to Mike Norvell and the Seminoles, ending a recruitment that included heavy interest from Georgia, Miami and numerous programs across the Southeast.

Green, the No. 292 prospect in the Rivals Industry Ranking, actually committed to Florida State during a spring visit on April 2.

“Every time I went up to FSU, it just felt very welcoming and I felt like I was at home,” Green told Rivals. “That feeling never changed.”

By the time Green returned to Tallahassee for his official visit this month, the four-star receiver had already made six trips to campus and developed deep relationships throughout the program.

The official visit simply confirmed what he already knew.

The biggest takeaway came from spending more time around the players.

“Definitely, just the brotherhood was big for me this weekend. I love how they have a brotherhood. Being able to hang out with them this past weekend, I could just feel how they’re all connected and I could see how humble they are.”

Green felt wanted by the Florida State staff

Relationships played a major role throughout the process.

Green spent significant time around Norvell, wide receivers coach Tim Harris and the rest of the staff during his visits.

Harris has been heavily involved, but no coach recruited him harder than Norvell.

“Definitely Coach Norvell,” Green said. “It’s a tight race between Coach Norvell and Coach Harris because Coach Norvell texts me almost three times a week saying good morning, asking how I’m doing and how practice went.”

“It meant a lot to me how Norvell recruited me. He is the head coach with so much going on, so it lets me know that he wants me for real and cares about me.”

The connection with Harris also mattered.

As both the offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach, Harris showed Green exactly how he fits into the offense.

“That plays a big factor for me,” Green said. “If I go out there and do what I have to do, he’s the offensive coordinator and gets to call the plays.”

Now Florida State adds another talented receiver to the class and continues building momentum on the recruiting trail. Jayden Miles joined the class on Monday. Green added his name on Tuesday.

“I have known for a long time,” Green said. “Since my sophomore year, FSU has been my top school.”