4-star WR Tre Moore commits to Washington

Pflugerville (Texas) Weiss four-star wide receiver Tre Moore has committed to Washington, according to Rivals’ Hayes Fawcett.

He chose the Huskies over a slew of high-profile offers from Miami, Ohio State, Michigan and plenty others. The Hurricanes and Buckeyes were his other finalists.

Moore is the No. 171 overall prospect and No. 26 WR in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He’s also the No. 23 recruit in the Lone Star State.

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The 6-foot-2, 185-pounder is set to take his official visit to Washington in a couple weekends. He’ll make that trip to the Pacific Northwest as a member of Jedd Fisch’s 2027 haul. It’s a huge recruiting victory for the Big Ten program as it aims to stack blue-chippers this summer.

As a junior for Weiss — which won 10 games last fall — Moore hauled in 85 catches and finished with 1,443 yards and 19 touchdowns. He’s gearing up for a big senior season and his recruitment is no longer at the forefront.

Moore becomes commit No. 16 for the Huskies, adding to a class that ranks inside the top 25 of the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings. He’s now the second-highest-ranked pledge in the mix for the Big Ten program.