4-star WR Trey Haralson commits to SMU

Tyler (Texas) four-star wide receiver Trey Haralson has committed to SMU, he told Rivals’ Hayes Fawcett on Saturday.

He chose the Mustangs over Tennessee, Arizona State and TCU.

Haralson is the No. 212 overall prospect and No. 27 WR in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He’s also the No. 31 player in Texas.

Rivals ranks the 6-foot-1, 185-pounder higher than other recruiting services. He checks in as the No. 114 recruit, No. 21 WR and No. 14 player in the Lone Star State, per the Rivals300.

Haralson has logged multiple trips to the Hilltop and he’s now locking in with the in-state ACC program. It’s a massive recruiting win for head coach Rhett Lashlee and Co. Haralson becomes the highest-ranked commit in the SMU class.

“I can’t wait to be back. They have been pushing really hard to make sure I’m the top priority,” Haralson told Rivals’ Sam Spiegelman. “They’re keeping SMU is on the rise in college football. They’re at No. 1 on my list because it feels so much like family.”

“I would reunite with my former teammate, Derrick McCall. I would be an all-around player for the offense because of my abilities,” Haralson said of what he likes about SMU. “Being able to play for coach Lashlee … he is an amazing head coach with a lot of achievements.”

SMU has Top-20 class early on

Haralson is the second blue-chip recruiting win for SMU this month. On April 6, Texarkana (Texas) Texas High four-star interior offensive lineman Qua Ford chose the Mustangs. He’s the No. 232 recruit and No. 15 IOL in the nation.

“They’ve been recruiting me pretty hard,” Ford told Rivals earlier this year. “I spent some time with them last month and they came by and saw me, and they have just been showing good love and telling me I’m a big priority to them.”

Ford and Haralson flank Benton (La.) four-star quarterback Malachi Zeigler, the class linchpin who’s been locked in since October. The blue-chip passer out of The Boot is now the No. 21 QB in the cycle and No. 9 recruit in Louisiana.

Houston Cy Ranch three-star defensive lineman Amari Vickerson rounds out the quartet of pledges in the class to date. The haul now ranks No. 19 nationally and No. 2 in the ACC, according to the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings.