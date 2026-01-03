4-star WR Tyren Hornes stays home, commits to the UCF Knights

Sarasota (Fla.) Booker wide receiver Tyren Hornes is staying home.

The four-star pass catcher has committed to UCF, choosing the Knights over Auburn, Georgia, Louisville and Ole Miss. Hornes was previously committed to Michigan State, but as his recruitment played out, it became clear that Orlando was where he wanted to be.

“I signed with UCF in December,” Hornes told Rivals. “They recruited me early. Since the beginning of my recruitment, they have recruited me hard. The staff has always wanted me. They stayed on me, they were patient, and they were always just waiting for me to commit to them. The way they made me feel was important.”

That feeling was reinforced through repeated trips to campus. Hornes has visited UCF around six times, and each visit only strengthened his bond with the program.

“It’s a great place to be. The coaches are great. It’s fun to be at the Bounce House. I love it there. The community is strong, everyone is together, and I’ve always loved it.”

Wide receivers coach Sean Beckton played a major role in Hornes’ decision. Since arriving at UCF, Becton made the four-star a priority and maintained consistent communication throughout the process.

“Coach Becton has stayed in contact since he got there. He always wanted me. He’s a good coach and he wants to work with me. I have a good relationship with him and Coach Frost.”

Head coach Scott Frost was another key factor. Frost is back at UCF, where he previously led the program to historic success, and Hornes believes the Knights are headed in the right direction once again.

“Coach Frost is a great coach and he’s building UCF back up again,” Hornes said. “He has won there before, so he knows what it takes. I know he’s going to do great things again at UCF.”

On the field, Hornes has been one of the most productive receivers in Florida. Over his junior and senior seasons, the 6-foot, 185-pound wideout totaled more than 2,600 receiving yards and 29 touchdowns. He is ranked No. 141 overall in the 2026 Rivals Industry Ranking.

Now committed, Hornes is ready to represent his home state and help UCF continue its rise, this time as a Knight in black and gold.