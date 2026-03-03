5-star Bruce Branch III, top-10 prospect, commits to BYU

Bruce Branch III, a five-star small forward in the 2026 class, has committed to BYU, a source told Rivals.

The 6-foot-7 small forward out of Prolific Prep (FL) was the No. 1-ranked player in the 2027 class, prior to reclassifying up a grade level. He’s now the No. 10 overall player in the 2026 class, per the Rivals Industry Ranking.

Branch, an Arizona native, chose Kevin Young and the Cougars over USC but received offers from Kansas, Kentucky, Louisville, and others.

This marks the third straight year that BYU has landed a top-level prospect. Branch follows in the footsteps of former No. 1 overall recruit AJ Dybantsa, a projected top draft prospect and NBA lottery pick Egor Demin.

Branch becomes the Cougars fourth commitment in the 2026 class. He joins four-star small forward Dean Rueckert (No. 66 NATL), three-star center Will Openshaw, and JUCO combo guard KJ Perry.

BYU currently sits at No. 23 nationally according to KenPom. The Cougars are eighth in the Big 12 standings at 8-8 in league play and 20-9 overall this season.

What BYU is getting in Bruce Branch III

Rivals National Recruiting Analyst Jamie Shaw discussed what Branch will bring to BYU:

What you see with Bruce Branch III’s game is his connectivity as a wing. Bringing that lengthy 6-foot-7 frame into play, you see a player who can knock down a spot shot, move the ball along in the half-court, and guard multiple spots on the floor.

There is a lot of intrigue with his upside as a prospect because you see the versatility he could provide as he continues to develop. Defensively might be the most intriguing aspect of his game currently. Branch carries a plus wing span to go with mobility and some athletic fluidity. You can see, as he continues to learn angles and leverage, his upside as a defender who could scale up or down a lineup from the wing position. He has natural timing and some pop in there.

Offensively, Branch is becoming a steady spot shooter. Someone who can pull gravity, keeping a defender attached, and provide spacing on the floor.

