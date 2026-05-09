5-star CB Donte Wright flips from Georgia to Miami

Long Beach (Calif.) Long Beach Poly cornerback Donte Wright announced Saturday that he has flipped his verbal commitment from Georgia to Miami.

Wright had been committed to the Bulldogs for nearly a year but other top programs never ceased their pursuit of the blue-chip prospect. Oregon was trending in his recruitment for a time, but ultimately the Hurricanes won out.

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Scouting Donte Wright

Rivals analyst Greg Biggins wrote this about Wright as a prospect in April:

“Versatile defensive back who has shown the ability to play anywhere in the secondary. Was more of a safety early on in his career and plays a physical game with a nice edge to him. Moved to corner full time halfway though sophomore season and has the kind of size and twitch that projects really well to the next level. Boasts an athletic 6-foot-1, 175 pound frame with plenty of length. Really strong in press coverage and has the long speed to turn and run with anyone. Has a track background with personal best times of 10.66-100m and 21.80-200m. Explosive getting in and out of his breaks and is an excellent run defender. Can be overly handsy at times and will need to temper his aggressiveness but has all the physical traits and compete level to play on Sundays.”

This story will be updated.