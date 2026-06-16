5-star CB John Meredith names top three schools, sets commitment date

Five-Star Plus+ cornerback John Meredith is down to Alabama, Texas and Texas A&M, he announced on Tuesday.

Meredith, the country’s No. 1 cornerback out of Forth Worth (Texas), is also set to announce his commitment between the three programs on June 19. The top uncommitted prospect in the nation, he is fresh off official visits with the Aggies and Longhorns over the past three weeks, and those two schools have been battling at the top of his recruitment for months.

THE DAY IS COMING ! pic.twitter.com/A5ccPyZcBK — ⭐️John Meredith lll⭐️ (@JOHN_MEREDITH2) June 16, 2026

Scouting John Meredith

Rivals National Scout Cody Bellaire writes this about Meredith as a prospect:

“Long and dynamic corner prospect with elite length and top-end speed. Can cover any body type at receiver that lines up against him. 6-foot-2, 180-plus pounds with 33-inch arms. Ran sub-22 in the 200m and jumped over 43 feet in the triple jump during his sophomore track and field season. Has the speed and hip fluidity to cover more sudden receivers and the physicality and length to handle bigger-bodied options. Excellent ball skills and ability to attack the football in the air. Needs to continue developing footwork and instincts in man coverage but has all the physical and athletic tools coaches covet at the position.”

This developing story will be updated.