5-star CB Joshua Dobson to commit July 1 during Rivals Summer Signing Day

Cornelius (N.C.) William Amos Hough five-star cornerback Joshua Dobson will announce his commitment during Rivals Summer Signing Day presented by Kelley Blue Book, a live national recruiting special airing July 1 on the Rivals YouTube channel.

The elite 6-foot-1, 185-pounder will choose between four finalists: Auburn, Michigan, South Carolina and Texas A&M.

Dobson is the No. 11 overall prospect and No. 3 corner in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He’s also the No. 1 recruit in North Carolina.

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Each of Dobson’s four finalists have gotten him on campus for an official visit. He just wrapped up his last OV to South Carolina and is now entering decision mode.

Programs have been jockeying for momentum in Dobson’s recruitment for some time. Texas A&M has been the school trending atop the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine, while Michigan made a big splash after getting the five-star to Ann Arbor for an OV.

Auburn has also been a constant with the former Catawba Ridge (S.C.) star, who’s transferred to Hough in North Carolina for his senior season. In less than two weeks, he’ll take his name off the board live with Rivals.

Rivals launching ‘Summer Signing Day’ recruiting special

Built around the modern recruiting calendar, Rivals Summer Signing Day reflects the sport’s shift away from the traditional February National Signing Day and the December Early Signing Period. The summer months are now when most elite prospects make their college decisions after official visits in June.

Following a busy official visit season, when programs make their final push for commitments, Rivals Summer Signing Day will deliver college football fans more than four hours of live commitments, breaking news, recruiting scoops, analysis and reactions from the deepest national recruiting team in the industry.

Rivals Summer Signing Day represents a major expansion of Rivals’ recruiting coverage and reinforces the company’s commitment to owning the high school and recruiting space year-round.