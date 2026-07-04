5-star IOL Ismael Camara stays in-state, commits to Texas

Gilmer (Texas) five-star interior offensive lineman Ismael Camara has committed to Texas.

He chose the Longhorns over a loaded list of contenders that also included SMU, Oregon, Texas A&M, LSU and others.

Camara is the No. 29 overall prospect and No. 4 IOL in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He’s also the No. 4 player in the Lone Star State.

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It’s another humongous in-state recruiting win for head coach Steve Sarkisian, OL coach Kyle Flood and the Texas staff. Just a couple weeks after landing Fort Worth North Crowley Five-Star Plus+ cornerback John Meredith, the nation’s No. 2 overall recruit, the Longhorns have now won out for Camara.

An immediate difference-maker at the next level, Camara had taken myriad visits to Austin throughout his recruitment. Texas has always been at or near the top of his list. Oregon garnered some serious buzz in the spring and SMU also emerged as the other real-deal in-state threat late, but it was always going to be tough to overcome the burnt orange.

The French trench monster becomes the third five-star and fifth top-100 prospect to commit to Texas this cycle. He’s a crucial piece to a class that’s pushing to once again finish inside the top five of the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings.

Scouting Ismael Camara

Rivals Director of Scouting and Rankings Charles Power wrote this about Camara as a prospect earlier this year:

“Massive offensive lineman with a high ceiling after moving to the United States from France. Checked in at around 6-foot-6, 335 pounds prior to his senior season. Arms measured at 33 inches at the Rivals Five-Star Challenge in 2025. Wide-hipped build carrying considerable mass in his lower body. Has worked to reshape his body heading into his senior year. Did not play varsity football until his junior year of high school. Works at left tackle for his high school team. Has strong functional movement skills with very good ankle flexion for such a large athlete. Nimble and can easily redirect. Has natural power and is scrappy once engaged, showing the desired mentality for an offensive lineman. Able to anchor and stop pass rushers in their tracks on contact. Has the physical traits to develop into a high-end blocker. Also participates in track with a 46-8.5 foot shot put.

…Still new to football and will need to further improve his technique. Has positional versatility and could play tackle or guard at the next level. Length is below average for top offensive tackles, but good enough. Moves better in functional settings than in a combine. Will need to watch his stamina and weight as a naturally heavier prospect. A high-ceiling prospect who may need some time to develop with further experience and college coaching.”