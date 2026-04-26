5-star IOL Kennedy Brown commits to Texas A&M

Houston Kingwood five-star interior offensive lineman Kennedy Brown has committed to Texas A&M, he told Rivals’ Hayes Fawcett on Sunday afternoon.

He chose the Aggies over Texas, Florida, Alabama and a slew of other high-profile programs.

Brown is the No. 15 overall prospect and No. 3 IOL in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He’s also the No. 3 player in Texas.

The 6-foot-3.5, 285-pounder joins a stacked recruiting class that’ll be tough to top in the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings. He’s now the fourth five-star in the mix for head coach Mike Elko and Co., flanking safety Kamarui Dorsey, EDGE Zyron Forstall and cornerback Raylaun Henry.

Brown has been to College Station plenty of times throughout his recruitment. He’s been trending to A&M for some time and has now locked in with the in-state program.

“What plays like a really big part is the relationships,” Brown previously said of the Aggies when speaking with Rivals’ Sam Spiegelman. “I’ve always talked about relationships, and obviously, you shouldn’t go there for a coach, but I practically know everybody there. Relationships play a big part. Obviously, I’ve seen everything else and obviously, the academics … I like the way they are there.”

Texas A&M now has a whopping seven top-100 prospects in its 2027 class, as of April 26. In addition to the quartet of five-stars, A&M also has pledges from the No. 2 safety JayQuan Snell, the No. 4 defensive lineman Myels Smith and the No. 11 wide receiver Jaden Upshaw.

Kennedy Brown Scouting Summary

Rivals’ Director of Scouting and Rankings Charles Power previously wrote this of Brown as a prospect:

“Explosive and long-armed offensive tackle prospect with rare reach, heavy hands, and the athletic ability to dominate both phases up front. Measured around 6-foot-3, 280 pounds prior to his junior season with a wingspan over 7 feet and 11-inch hands. Tested as a good athlete in the combine setting. Worked at right tackle as a sophomore before moving to left tackle as a junior. Shows excellent striking power, using his length and punch to stun defensive linemen at the point of attack. Moves easily to the second level and looks to finish blocks with effort and physicality. Shorter than the typical top tackle prospect but makes up for it with elite reach and functional strength. Had some lapses in pass protection on junior film after transitioning to the left side, but the athletic traits and power profile remain evident. Projects as one of the top offensive line prospects in the 2027 cycle.”