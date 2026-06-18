5-star LB Kaden Henderson follows his heart to Texas A&M, commits to Aggies over Notre Dame

The recruiting battle for Kaden Henderson went down to the wire, but in the end, the nation’s top linebacker trusted his instincts.

The five-star standout from Tampa (Fla.) Jesuit has committed to Texas A&M, choosing Mike Elko and the Aggies over Notre Dame after one of the most closely watched recruitments in the 2027 cycle.

Ranked as the No. 1 linebacker in the country and the No. 26 prospect in the Rivals Industry Ranking, Henderson spent months weighing every aspect of his decision. The Irish surged late and made a serious run, but Texas A&M’s long-standing relationships and family atmosphere ultimately won out.

“It’s been so hard,” Henderson told Rivals. “All of this has been a blessing, but when it comes down to the end, it’s a hard decision because of all the relationships you build.

“It’s been Notre Dame and A&M for a month or two now. You talk about relationships, education, alumni and development, and both schools have so much to offer. It was so hard to tell one no.”

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As he worked through the process with his family, Henderson kept coming back to one feeling.

“I just feel like my heart was at Texas A&M. I can see myself there tomorrow or next month and not have a problem. It is about that comfort level.

“My whole circle feels like A&M is another family atmosphere. People use that word a lot, but I feel like at A&M it’s definitely real.”

The Aggies recruited Henderson for well over a year, and even a coaching change at linebacker never slowed the momentum. After Jay Bateman departed, new linebackers coach Travis Williams quickly strengthened an already solid relationship.

“I trust Coach T-Will to make me the best player I can be,” Henderson said. “Coach Elko is a defensive-minded head coach who believes in me and knows how to use my versatility. The relationships with the people at A&M are real.”

Texas A&M made a big move last fall

Those relationships started long ago, but a visit to College Station last fall helped the Aggies take a big step in Henderson’s recruitment.

“When I went to that Florida game, it was an eye-opening experience,” Henderson said. “The atmosphere and the people were different. I believe everybody in that building wants the best for me.”

While Notre Dame made a major late push, Henderson never lost sight of what mattered most.

“I wanted to go somewhere I felt comfortable every day. That’s what made this decision.”

Now he plans to become part of what he believes is a rapidly ascending program.

“Coach Elko is definitely building a dynasty. I think Coach Elko wants what’s best for every player individually, and this recruiting class is only going to get crazier.”

For Texas A&M, landing Henderson is another massive recruiting victory and another sign that Elko’s vision continues to resonate with elite talent across the country.

For Henderson, the decision came down to one simple truth.

“My heart was there,” he said. “And that’s why I chose Texas A&M.”