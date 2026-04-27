5-star Obinna Ekezie Jr., 7-foot center, down to 5 schools

Five-star center Obinna Ekezie Jr. has narrowed his list down to five schools, his agency THE·TEAM told Rivals: Arkansas, BYU, Kentucky, Louisville, and Maryland.

The 7-foot junior out of Southeastern Prep (FL) is the No. 2 ranked player in the 2027 class and the No. 1 overall center.

Ekezie, a potential reclass candidate, has taken official visits to Arkansas, BYU, and Louisville, and has also visited Kentucky and Maryland unofficially.

Prior to cutting his list down, he also received offers from Michigan, Georgia, West Virginia, North Carolina, Oregon, USC, Miami, Villanova, Ohio State, Auburn, Kansas, Alabama and others.

He is the son of former NBA player Obinna Ekezie, who played for teams like the Wizards, Mavericks, Clippers, and the Hawks in the early 2000s. Before playing in the NBA, Ekezie played at the University of Maryland from 1995-1999.

More on Obinna Ekezie Jr.

Rivals’ National Recruiting Analyst Jamie Shaw has evaluated Obinna Ekezie Jr. in depth. Here’s what he previously wrote about the big man:

Ekezie makes his mark around the rim, on both ends of the floor. Defensively, he is the anchor, the player that the defense funnels toward and allows the perimeter players to gamble further up the floor.

Ekezie has natural timing, but he also does not get himself out of position much, keeping his plus wingspan high and his feet on balance and grounded. While he blocks his share of shots, what he does not get to he contests and makes clean sightlines difficult for opponents. Ekezie moves his feet well for a player his age and size. He can fluidly hedge, open up, and slide down while maintaining contact and recovering to the roll man.

Ekezie makes his mark around the rim, on both ends of the floor. Defensively, he is the anchor, the player that the defense funnels toward and allows the perimeter players to gamble further up the floor.

Ekezie has natural timing, but he also does not get himself out of position much, keeping his plus wingspan high and his feet on balance and grounded. While he blocks his share of shots, what he does not get to he contests and makes clean sightlines difficult for opponents. Ekezie moves his feet well for a player his age and size. He can fluidly hedge, open up, and slide down while maintaining contact and recovering to the roll man.

For the full story on Ekezie’s game, read here.







