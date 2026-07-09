5-star PF Marcus Spears Jr. commits to Texas, reclassifies to 2026

Marcus Spears Jr., one of the top prospects in the 2027 class, has committed to Texas and will reclassify to 2026, in order to play for the Longhorns this season, he announced.

The 6-foot-9 five-star power forward out of Dynamic Prep (TX) chose Texas after considering offers from the likes of Arizona, Kentucky, LSU, North Carolina, amongst many others. He is ranked as the No. 4 overall prospect in the 2027 class, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. His ranking will now be re-evaluated with his move into the 2026 class.

“My relationship with Coach (Sean) Miller is really good,” Spears previously told Rivals’ Jamie Shaw. “He is recruiting me hard, so I’m just taking everything in. I know quite a bit about the basketball program. I went up there with Coach (Rodney) Terry and watched a game. I saw all the facilities and all the training facilities they have up there. And I saw what Coach Miller did last year. I’m interested to see what he does this year because he said he is going to change a little bit. So, I just want to see what they do.”

Spears, the son of former NFL defensive end and current ESPN analyst Marcus Spears, becomes the Longhorns sixth high school commitment in the 2026 class. He joins four-star small forward Austin Goosby (No. 26 NATL), four-star guard Bo Ogden (No. 52 NATL), four-star guard Joe Sterling (No. 123 NATL), three-star center Coleman Elkins (No. 294 NATL), and unranked guard Mantas Laurencikas.

Sean Miller is also bringing the No. 2-ranked portal class to Austin, landing St. Mary’s guard Mikey Lewis, Auburn wing Elyjah Freeman, Tennessee guard Amari Evans, TCU forward David Punch, and Colorado guard Isaiah Johnson.