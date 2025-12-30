5-star PG Deron Rippey Jr. commits to Duke

Five-star Deron Rippey Jr., one of the top prospects in the 2026 class, has committed to Duke, he told Rivals.

“I chose Duke because I see myself going there and being a unique point guard on the highest stage in college basketball,” Rippey said to Rivals.

The 6-foot-1 senior out of Blair Academy (NJ) chose the Blue Devils over a final group of NC State, Tennessee, Texas, and Miami.

Rippey, a native of Brooklyn, NY, is ranked as the No. 6 overall player in the 2026 class and the No. 2 ranked point guard, according to Rivals’ Top-150 Player Rankings.

Rippey’s commitment gives Duke three players ranked inside the national top 15, further bolstering their No. 1 ranked recruiting class. He joins five-star shooting guard Bryson Howard, ranked No. 3 nationally, and five-star power forward Cam Williams, who sits at No. 14. The Blue Devils have also secured a commitment from four-star center Maxime Meyer, ranked No. 77 nationally.

Rippey Scouting Report



Rivals national recruiting analyst Jamie Shaw has evaluated Deron Rippey Jr. extensively and shared the following thoughts on his game:

When it comes to Deron Rippey’s physical makeup, it can be two-fold. Watching him play, you see the top-tier athleticism and burst. He has a jet-quick first step, able to blow by defenders consistently without the need for a screen. This burst is also enhanced by his excellent understanding of speed and pace.

A quick scan for Rippey’s name across social media, and you see his above-the-rim exploits. In transition and even in the half-court, Rippey uses his burst to get to the rim and then his pop to finish plays with authority at the rim.

Rippey plays with excellent body control and does a great job of reading the defense to take the advantages they give. While he does not need a screen to touch the paint, his pace in the screen and roll gets his team a lot of clean looks.

When Rippey gets two feet in the paint, he keeps his defender in jail, playing with natural balance and his head up. He has an array of finishes at the rim, different angles at and above the rim. He can make live dribble reads and passes, using either his left or right hand, and possesses the ability to execute floater or pull-up jumpers if the opposing second defender is late to close out.





















