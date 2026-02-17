5-star PG Dylan Mingo commits to North Carolina

Five-star Dylan Mingo, Rivals’ No. 1 point guard and No. 2 overall player in 2026, has committed to North Carolina, he told Rivals.

The 6-foot-5 senior of Long Island Lutheran (NY) chose the Tar Heels over Baylor, Penn State, and Washington, but received plenty of other offers.

Mingo becomes UNC’s second commitment of the cycle, joining four-star small forward Maximo Adams (No. 22 NATL).

Mingo has missed most of his senior season with injury, but he was on a tear this past summer. On the Nike EYBL Circuit with PSA Cardinals, he averaged 19.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2.3 steals. He also won MVP at the NBPA Top-100 Camp.

Mingo discusses his commitment to UNC

Dylan Mingo went in-depth with Rivals on his decision to choose North Carolina.

“I chose UNC because it felt like a family environment from the players, fans, to the coaches. I felt like the UNC history and everyone who played there is huge, knowing their will to win is always at the highest level. I would love to be a part of that.

“What led to my trust in the coaching staff is them recruiting me for necessity and truly making me feel welcomed on my visit and the amount they reached out after the visit trying to build a connection with me.”

In his own words, what type of player is UNC getting in Dylan Mingo?

“I would describe my game as a versatile and lanky guard who can guard multiple positions and play multiple positions on offense but primary a point guard that can play make and score by getting to spots.”

He has a message for Carolina fans.

“I’m ready to work as soon as I step foot on campus and I’m willing to do anything to win games. Tar Heel nation let’s goooo!”

Scouting Report

Rivals National Recruiting Analyst Jamie Shaw provided the following on Mingo:

The first thing you notice about Dylan Mingo is his size. He is big, with plus length and wide-set shoulders that should continue to be able to add good weight as he gets older. Mingo is every bit of his listed 6-foot-5, if not more.

This allows for great size at the lead guard position, and should pair well with Derek Dixon in UNC’s backcourt next year. Both plays able to make plays with the ball in their hands while guarding multiple positions across the perimeter.

Mingo is an excellent defensive presence. Able to turn a primary ball handler while guarding the point of attack or switching down a line up to defend off the ball, or closer to the basket. He has excellent length and great anticipation with a “want-to” on the defensive side of the ball. He collects a lot of deflections an can be disruptive on that end.“

For the full scouting report, read here.










