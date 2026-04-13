5-star PG Dylan Mingo decommits from North Carolina, reopening his recruitment

Five-star Dylan Mingo, Rivals’ No. 1 point guard and No. 2 overall player in 2026, has decommitted from North Carolina and will reopen his recruitment, source told Rivals.

Mingo, a 6-foot-5 senior of Long Island Lutheran (NY), pledged to UNC in February over Baylor, Penn State, and Washington.

Since his commitment, the Tar Heels went through a coaching change. Hubert Davis was fired in late March after a first round NCAA Tournament upset and was replaced by former NBA coach Michael Malone.

Mingo missed most of his senior season with injury, but was on a tear this past summer. On the Nike EYBL Circuit with PSA Cardinals, he averaged 19.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2.3 steals. He also won MVP at the NBPA Top-100 Camp.

The Tar Heels now only have two high school commitments in the 2026 class — four-star small forward Maximo Adams (No. 22 NATL) and three-star point guard Malloy Smith.

New coach Michael Malone made his first big portal splash on Monday, landing the commitment of Virginia Tech transfer guard Neoklis Avdalas, the No. 10 overall player in On3’s Portal Rankings.

Mingo Scouting Report

Rivals National Recruiting Analyst Jamie Shaw provided the following on Mingo:

The first thing you notice about Dylan Mingo is his size. He is big, with plus length and wide-set shoulders that should continue to be able to add good weight as he gets older. Mingo is every bit of his listed 6-foot-5, if not more.

Mingo is an excellent defensive presence. Able to turn a primary ball handler while guarding the point of attack or switching down a line up to defend off the ball, or closer to the basket. He has excellent length and great anticipation with a “want-to” on the defensive side of the ball. He collects a lot of deflections an can be disruptive on that end.“







