5-star QB Elijah Haven invited to Elite 11 Finals

For the first time this year, Elite 11 has sent out two invites to the Elite 11 Finals from the same regional.

Myriad blue-chippers were in New Orleans competing at the New Orleans Saints training facility on Saturday. Cotton Valley (La.) Evangel Christian Academy four-star Peyton Houston was announced as the first invitee, but he isn’t alone.

Baton Rouge (La.) Dunham School five-star quarterback Elijah Haven has also been invited to this summer’s finals in Los Angeles.

He becomes the sixth QB to land an invite to the event, joining the following: four-star Brady Edmunds (Ohio State commit), three-star Braylen Warren (Missouri), four-star Kharim Hughley (Clemson), four-star Trae Taylor (Nebraska) and Houston (LSU).

There are few higher honors for high school quarterbacks than being invited to the event, which will celebrate its 27th year in 2026. It brings together 20 of the country’s elite signal-callers for three days of competition and training in Los Angeles during the month of June.

Elite 11 alumni include college and NFL stars like Carson Palmer, Andrew Luck, Matthew Stafford, Tim Tebow, and more recently Trevor Lawrence, C.J. Stroud and Bryce Young. Last year’s Elite 11 Finals featured 16 of the top 25 quarterbacks in the Rivals Industry Rankings, including five of the top six players at the position.

Haven has long been on national radars. As a junior for Dunham last fall, he threw for 3,931 yards and a whopping 62 touchdowns en route to a state title. He also rushed for nearly 800 yards and 11 more scores, per MaxPreps.

He’s been a starter for three seasons and now has over 9,200 passing yards and more than 2,300 rushing yards to his name. He’s thrown for 134 touchdowns and rushed for 44 more.

Haven ranks as the No. 11 overall prospect and No. 1 QB in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He’s also the No. 2 recruit in Louisiana.

The 6-foot-4.5, 220-pounder has flirted with making a commitment multiple times but remains on the board this spring. Alabama continues to trend for Haven, according to the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine.

Kentucky, Auburn and Florida are among the other programs in the mix for the top-ranked signal-caller. It remains to be seen when he’ll come off the board, but according to Rivals’ Sam Spiegelman, it could be coming sooner rather than later.