5-star RB David Gabriel Georges expected to be $1M recruit

From a team-building perspective, running back has become an interesting position in football. Teams are not drafting RBs as high or giving them big-time contracts. However, this is not just at the NFL level but in high school recruiting as well. David Gabriel Georges is looking to change the narrative and make a little bit of history in the near future.

According to On3’s Pete Nakos, Gabriel Georges has a chance to become the first $1 million running back. His services are still up for bid at the moment. But Gabriel Georges does have two top college football programs coming after him.

“Five-star David Gabriel Georges is down to Ohio State and Tennessee, sources told On3, and he’s expected to be the first $1 million running back recruit,” Nakos said. “He’s set to announce his commitment at the end of July.”

Nakos also spoke with somebody to give a breakdown on what the deal might end up looking like. Gabriel Georges is looking for an NIL deal that lasts more than just one season.

“He’s expected to be in the $1 million range, shy of $2 million,” a source with knowledge of the recruitment told Nakos. “It will be a multi-year deal, that’s something the family has talked about. The family is very clear that it wants a multi-year deal, so they have a roadmap for his entire career.”

Gabriel Georges plays high school football at Chattanooga (TN) Baylor School, where he is a five-star prospect. He is the No. 9 overall recruit in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.

Scouting report on David Gabriel Georges

Gabriel Georges is undoubtedly one of the best players in the 2027 recruiting class. Two of the three services currently rank him as a five-star. There is certainly a path to becoming a Five-Star Plus+ prospect. That’s how big a talent the running back is.

Rivals’ Charles Power provided a scouting report on Gabriel Georges back in April. He even provided a comparison to a current NFL star — likening him to former Ohio State and current Cleveland Browns RB Quinshon Judkins.

“Violent runner who pairs high-end vision with supreme tackle-breaking ability,” Power said. “Measured at around 5-foot-11, 200 pounds as a junior. Dominant runner on Friday nights, turning in a historic run of big-game performances as a junior while leading his team to a state title. Has a viscerally violent and aggressive running style. Plays with outstanding vision, setting up and reading blocks. A natural who can pick his way through the line of scrimmage with instincts and lateral agility. An absolute load to tackle at the second level with elite contact balance and power. Lowers his shoulder to truck ball carriers. Spins out of tackle attempts and has the balance to gather and finish runs.

“Has a strong stiff arm. Can hit home runs once at the second level. Rushed for 1,756 yards and 27 touchdowns averaging over 11 plus yards per carry with much of his production coming in his team’s biggest games. Ran in a few track meets as a sophomore, posting a best time of 11.23 seconds in the 100 meters. Has solid top end speed, but can continue improving in that area. One of the clear top running back prospects in the 2027 cycle and projects as a bellcow back in college and beyond.”