5-star SF Bruce Branch III on official visit to USC

Five-star small forward Bruce Branch III is currently on official visit to USC, a source told Rivals. This marks his second official visit as his first was to BYU, making the trip to Provo late last month.

The 6-foot-7 senior was in Los Angeles over the weekend for Grind Session with his Prolific Prep (FL) squad. USC head coach Eric Musselman attended his games.

Branch is ranked as the No. 10 overall prospect in the 2026 class, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He was previously the No. 1 ranked player in the 2027 class prior to reclassifying.

Along with USC and BYU, Branch holds offers from Kansas, Kentucky, Louisville, and more.

In a recent interview with Rivals, Branch spoke briefly about USC.

“Musselman, I like him. He’s cool. Like I said, relationships. They hit me up. They reach out, we talk.”

In that same previous interview, Branch discussed what he’s looking for in his future college.

“Honestly, a plan. Relationships are my big thing, but having a plan is important. Everyone wants to know what they’re doing. That plan to get me to the next level, that’s the main thing I’m focused on.”

