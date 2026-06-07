Top-10 overall recruit Ryan Hampton commits to Kentucky

Ryan Hampton, the No. 6 overall recruit in the 2027 class according to Rivals, has committed to Kentucky. He becomes the highest-ranked recruit to ever commit to Mark Pope.

The 6-foot-6 shooting guard out of DME Academy (FL) took an official visit to the Wildcats over the weekend where he pledged to the coaching staff.

“I chose Kentucky because of Coach Pope and Coach Mo Williams,” he said. “They showed me a vision and a plan for me to reach my ultimate dreams and goals. They will challenge me to be the best I can be on and off the court.”

The Rockwall, Texas native believes his game will improve at Kentucky and assistant coach Mo Williams was instrumental in his recruitment.

“The development piece was key. They actually showed me, through film and analytics, how and what I can do to get better. But let’s be honest, Coach Mo Williams closed the deal. He’s been a friend of my dad for a long time, so my family has trust in him.”

Hampton knows what comes with playing at a school like Kentucky and he’s up for it.

“Coach Pope didn’t sugarcoat anything. Nothing is ever given at Kentucky. They are held to a higher standard. The bright lights are always on. I’m ready for the challenge. It feels like home, so why not? I’m a top prospect, and I truly believe I will thrive at a top school. It’s been a long journey to get to this point. I thank my family, and I thank God. The best is yet to come.”

Hampton becomes Kentucky’s first commitment to their 2027 class.

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Along with UK, Hampton also visited Nebraska, SMU, and LSU. Several other programs also extended offers to him, such as Auburn, Indiana, Villanova, Texas A&M, Maryland, Texas, Tennessee, Kansas, Louisville, USC, Baylor, Missouri, Florida State, and more.

Hampton opened the grassroots season with LivOn on the EYBL Circuit, where he averaged 22.5 points and 6.3 rebounds per game through the first two sessions. He recently made the move to a different team — Nightrydas — and hasn’t missed a beat, averaging 21.0 points and 5.5 rebounds in four games with his new squad.

He is the younger brother of former first-round Draft pick RJ Hampton. RJ spent four seasons in the NBA with four teams: the Denver Nuggets, Orlando Magic, Detroit Pistons, and Miami Heat. He is currently playing for Changsha Yongsheng in the Chinese National Basketball League.