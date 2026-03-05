5-star SG Ryan Hampton rescheduling official visit to Ole Miss

Ryan Hampton, a five-star shooting guard in the 2027 class, didn’t make it to Oxford for his Ole Miss official visit that was scheduled for this week. The trip was sandwiched in between two other visits — NC State and SMU.

Hampton planned to see NC State on Monday, Ole Miss on Tuesday, and SMU on Wednesday. While he made it to the other two, the 6-foot-6 junior out of DME Academy (FL) ultimately wasn’t able to make the trip to The Sip.

Rivals’ No. 3 overall player in the 2027 class plans to reschedule his official visit to see Chris Beard and the Ole Miss staff at a later date, his father, Rod, told Rivals.

Hampton, a potential reclass candidate, is the No. 1 ranked shooting guard in the junior class.

Nebraska will host the highly-touted prospect this Sunday, March 8th for an official visit.

Hampton, a Dallas, Texas native, is averaging 20 points per game this high school season.

Along with the schools he’s set to visit, Hampton holds offers from Auburn, Indiana, Villanova, Texas A&M, Maryland, Texas, Tennessee, Kansas, Louisville, USC, Baylor, Missouri, Florida State, and others.

Ryan is the younger brother of former first-round Draft pick RJ Hampton. RJ spent four seasons in the NBA with four teams: the Denver Nuggets, Orlando Magic, Detroit Pistons, and Miami Heat. He is currently playing for Changsha Yongsheng in the Chinese National Basketball League.

